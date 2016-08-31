DELBARTON – The 21st annual Delbarton Homecoming celebration kicks off this evening with a pet show and the Kiwanis Kid’s Fishing Tournament. Homecoming activities will continue throughout the weekend.

A pet show will be held this evening at Town Square. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. The pet show will begin at 6 p.m. A registration fee is required for this event.

A Kiwanis Kid’s Fishing Tournament will also be held this evening at Kiwanis Park from 6 to 8 p.m. The fishing tournament does not have a registration fee.

Several activities have been planned for Friday, September 2. Arts, craft and food vendors will be available from noon until closing. Several free events have been planned including a hog and brown been dinner at Town Square at 5 p.m., a talent showcase will also be held at Town Square from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and a community block party at Town Square with Rick K and the Allnighters will take place at 8 p.m. Around 10 p.m. the event will conclude with a firework display.

Homecoming events continue on Saturday with the Bill Smith Memorial 5K run. Registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. at Delbarton Town Square and the race is scheduled to begin at 8. There is a $20 registration fee for the memorial run. Arts, crafts and food vendors will be available downtown from 8 a.m. until closing. A car show will be held at Town Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is an entry fee for the car show.

On Saturday, free kids’ games will also be available downtown from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A free kid’s run has also been scheduled for 1 p.m. with registration beginning at noon. A Burch High School Alumni Reception will be held at Connolly Memorial Church from 1 to 4 p.m. At 3 p.m. parade participants will line up at the Delbarton Grade School and continue through the town of Delbarton. A free fish fry dinner will be held at Town Square from 5 to 9 p.m. and a blue grass sing will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday’s activities conclude with a Delbarton Dance Party at the Learning Center from 9 p.m. until midnight.

The final homecoming events will be held on Sunday. A free community feast has been scheduled beside the Opry House from 5 to 6 p.m. A gospel sing will be held at the Delbarton Opry House beginning at 6 p.m. A kid’s movie night has been scheduled at Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

