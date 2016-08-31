Matewan Homecoming Sept. 10

MATEWAN, W.Va. – The Town of Matewan will be holding their Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, September 10.

The event which will be held in downtown Matewan is set to kick off at 10 a.m.

The Mingo / Car Club and Tug Valley Shrine Club will host a Cruise-In. Registration is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon.

Registration is $20 and each registered owner will receive a dash plaque and free t shirt.

For more information on the cruise-in you can contact Danny Whitt at 304-426-8412 or Grant Preece at 304-235-0321.

Live music is scheduled to beginning at 10 a.m. and will continue throughout the day until 8 p.m.

Joe Moore will take the stage from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Satellite Music will be broadcasted from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. open mic on the pavilion will be available for anyone wanting to participate.

The Adam Parker Band will hit the stage beginning at 3 p.m. and closing out the evening will be the Jaguars from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Matewan Depot Replica (Museum) and the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum will be open to the public during the event.

Special guest speakers will be at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum at 2:30 p.m.

There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing during the event.

FunTime inflatables will be set up from 11a.m. until 3 p.m.

Hatfield-McCoy Air Boat Tours will offer air boat rides throughout the day. Owner, Keith Gibson highly recommends calling a head for reservations. Price of the tour is $40 per person, the tour takes approximately one hour. Reservations can be made by calling 304-928-7702.

The Matewan Drama group will be performing the Matewan Massacre Drama at 12:30 p.m.

Limited seating is available, event organizers recommend bringing your own seating.

Closing out the day’s events will be a bonfire after dark (weather permitting).

The Matewan City Council and event organizers would like to invite everyone to come out and have a great time.

A variety of cars can be expected to turn out for the Cruise-In at the Matewan Homecoming on September 10. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_cars2.jpg A variety of cars can be expected to turn out for the Cruise-In at the Matewan Homecoming on September 10.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.