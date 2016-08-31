King Coal Festival event schedule

WILLIAMSON – The Action in Mingo (AIM) organization recently released a schedule of events for the 44th annual King Coal Festival. Events have been scheduled throughout the week of September 13 – 18.

The King Coal Beauty Pageant will be held on Tuesday, September 13th at the Southside Mall. A rehearsal for the event will take place on September 6th. The event is open to girls age two to 28. Deadline to enter the pageant is September 6th. For more information call Jada Hunter at 304-235-0909.

A pet show will be held on Thursday, September 15. The pet show will take place at the gazebo at the old Williamson swimming pool. Sign up for the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, September 16, Landeau Eugene Murphy Jr. will perform at 7:00 p.m. at Mingo Central High School. The King Coal Bowl will also be held on Friday at Tug Valley High School at 7:30.

The King Coal Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17th and will feature vendors and outdoor music throughout the day.

Those interested in registering for a booth at the festival can contact Maria Arnot on the Facebook King Coal Festival page or email [email protected]. The booth registration fee is $25.

Several events have been scheduled throughout the town during the festival on Saturday. The King Coal Festival Frank O’Brien 5k and 10k will begin at 7:00 a.m.

A car show will be held on Saturday. Sign-ups for the car show begin at 9:00 a.m.

The King Coal Baby Pageant will be held on Saturday at the United Methodist Church with sign ups beginning at 10 a.m.

House and carriage rides will be available at Saturday’s festival from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. Those interested can sign up in front of the Cinderella Theater beginning at 10 a.m. The cost for the horse and carriage ride will be $5 for adults and $2 for children. Popcorn and soda will also be available at the Cinderella Theater for .25 cents.

Mr. King Coal will be crowned at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Humanitarian and Community Service awards will also be presented at that time. Award nominations should be mailed to: King Coal Festival P.O. Box 95 Williamson W.Va. 25661.

A Little Coal Miner contest will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on the Mingo County Courthouse steps. The contest is open to children age two to seven.

An ATV decorating contest will also be held. The winner will receive a $100 prize. To enter, contact Mike Lucas at [email protected]

Air boat rides will be available from 10 a.m. and will continue until 7:00 p.m. To register for an air boat ride call Keith Gibson at 304-928-7702.

The King Coal Festival events continue throughout the day on Saturday with a parade scheduled at 5:00 p.m. Line up for the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m.

A block party and lip sync contest will be held Saturday evening from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. During that time, a corn hole tournament will be held at 7 p.m. in front of Starters.

King Coal Festival Events conclude on Sunday, September 18th. A free Community Appreciation Dinner and gospel sing will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College (SWVCTC) Williamson campus.

By Courtney Harrison

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

