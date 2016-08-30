Accident on 292 injures Belfry man

HATFIELD, Ky. – A single vehicle accident Monday afternoon on State Route 292 near the Nolan toll bridge has left a man hospitalized with serious head trauma.

According to Pike County Deputy Sheriff Shawn Scott, Jackie Justice, 49 of Belfry, Ky. was traveling eastbound on Ky. Highway 292 West toward Williamson when he lost control of the 2004 Ford Ranger he was driving.

Information obtained from the initial investigation suggests the vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch, in an attempt to regain control of the vehicle the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn at least once.

The vehicle rolled across both lanes of the roadway and over an embankment, eventually coming to rest in a grassy field.

Justice was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the vehicle.

Justice told the officer he was having mechanical problems with the vehicle and he felt the vehicle shift causing him to lose control.

Deputy Scott was assisted at the scene by Trooper H.L. Smith with the Kentucky State Police and members of the Hatfield Volunteer Fire Department of Big Creek, Ky.

Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service transported Justice to Pikeville Medical Center where he was listed as a patient in the trauma intensive care unit as of press time.

Pictured above is Kentucky State Trooper H.L. Smith, who assisted Pike County Deputy Sheriff Shawn Scott at the scene of a single vehicle accident on State Route 292 Monday afternoon. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_wreck-001.jpg Pictured above is Kentucky State Trooper H.L. Smith, who assisted Pike County Deputy Sheriff Shawn Scott at the scene of a single vehicle accident on State Route 292 Monday afternoon. Pike County Deputy Sheriff Shawn Scott is shown in the picture above collecting information for his investigation of a single vehicle accident which left the driver with serious injuries. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_wreck-cmyk.jpg Pike County Deputy Sheriff Shawn Scott is shown in the picture above collecting information for his investigation of a single vehicle accident which left the driver with serious injuries. Kendra Mahon / WDN

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.