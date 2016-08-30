Task Force nabs drug suspect

BEN CREEK – A Wharncliffe man faces felony charges after a search warrant executed in response to controlled narcotic purchases at a Ben Creek residence revealed pills, cash, firearms and marijuana.

Rush Lee Cline, 67, from Wharncliffe, was arrested on Saturday, August 27 on charges related to cultivation of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.

According to a criminal complaint, the arrest was made after officers with the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant at Cline’s residence.

The complaint states that the search warrant was in response to recent controlled purchased made from Cline’s residence. Oxycodone is the alleged narcotic that was purchased during the controlled buys.

When officers executed the search warrant, a prescription bottle containing 41 round blue pills appearing to be oxycodone was allegedly found inside the residence. The complaint states the fill date on the oxycodone prescription was Tuesday, August 23 with a quantity of 180.

At the time of arrest, the complaint states that Cline had $265 in his wallet and an additional $1,500 was found in a coat pocket hanging in a bedroom closet. The confiscated money allegedly included previously recorded buy money. Eight firearms were also confiscated from the residence.

Further search of the property also allegedly revealed a marijuana plant growing on the rear of the property.

Cline was transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail located in Holden W.Va. and was arraigned before Magistrate Brock Mounts.

Information in this article was obtained by use of a criminal complaint which is public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and if proven guilty.

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

