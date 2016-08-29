HARDY, Ky. – Belfry Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) was dispatched early Monday morning to a structure fire at 750 Broadhead Hollow in Hardy, Ky.

According to the homeowner, James Lewis, at around 4:00 a.m. he heard a “pop” outside his house, but didn’t know where the noise came from.

A short time later he heard an explosion. When he came through his home he saw the area around the kitchen in flames.

He immediately got his two dogs and himself out of the structure.

Once outside Lewis grabbed a water hose and tried to extinguish the blaze.

Mr. Lewis did not have a phone at the residence and was unable to call 911.

Reportedly a neighbor saw the smoke and flames and called 911.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The trailor home was listed as a total loss.

However, according to a fireman on scene the initial indication suggests the fire started when one of the three acetylene tanks which were housed in a shed attached to the back of the mobile home ignited. But the exact cause is still under investigation.

BVFD responded with three trucks and was assisted on scene by members of the Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department (TCVD).