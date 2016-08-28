Janet’s Appalachian Kitchen

With kids back in school, I thought I would share will y’all my recipe for cheesy bacon and zucchini muffins. These muffins are delicious and the best part is you can make them ahead of time and freeze them. The kids can pull them out and heat them up for a wonderful breakfast to start their day.

I have a hard time getting my Grandsons to eat zucchini, but when I make these for them they are gone in a flash. They don’t even realize that they are eating zucchini, they just think they are eating bacon and cheese in a muffin. It’s a great way to sneak in veggies for those that are picky eaters.

Cheesy Bacon & Zucchini Muffins

6 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 large eggs

3 T. melted butter

pinch of salt and pepper

1/3 C. milk

1 C. self rising flour

1 C. shredded zucchini

1 C. shredded cheddar cheese

Whisk together the eggs, butter, milk, salt and pepper. Stir in the flour and mix well. Stir in the bacon, zucchini and cheese. Scoop the mixture into 8 well greased muffin cups. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 20-25 minutes.

