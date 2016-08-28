Fourth annual H/M 100 miles in 100 days walk

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – On August 29 Tug Valley Road Runners Club (TVRRC) will be kicking off their Fourth Annual Healthy Feud Walk at 7 p.m.

The group would like to encourage all members of the community to join them to “walk 100 miles in 100 days”

Individual or team signups are available.

Team captains should at least have 8-10 people per team.

They encourage communities, organizations, schools, churches and businesses to join.

TVRRC has listed below some information about getting started:

HOW TO GET YOUR COMMUNITY WALKING

1. Pick Your Teams Get local businesses, offices, churches, civic organizations, friends, family, schools, hospitals, etc. to participate by forming teams of ten. Go to www.healthyfeud.com and create an account. Each team captain will create a team and recruit members.

2. Log Individual Miles

The goal is for each team member to walk 10,000 steps per day (5 miles). Team members will log their distance walked each week and submit it to the Team Captains, who will be responsible for logging all steps on http://www.healthyfeud.com

3. Healthy Feud Map

Use our online map of the Appalachian Trail to track each team’s distance walked at http://www.healthyfeud.com

4. Tracking Devices

Select a digital pedometer, smart phone apps, Fitbits, GPS devices to record your individual steps. Each team member must have a tracking device when they walk. Contact the Williamson Health and Wellness Center to inquire about a pedometer at 304-235-3400.

5. Encourage Healthy Nutrition

Connect to the local Farmers Market and My Mobile Market to stay healthy while you take part in the Healthy Feud Program! Check out “Healthy in the Hills” or “Williamson Farmers Market” Facebook for other healthy eating activities.

6. Start A 5k /Enter A Race

Use the walking program to build up to a 5K. Participate in our monthly 5Ks.

7. Hold an Awards Celebration

At the end of the program, we will hold an awards celebration event to congratulate participants and celebrate their success!

You can sign up online at http://www.healthyfeud.com.

For more information on the event you can contact Alexis Batausa, at 304-235-3400 or [email protected].

Also, check out the Tug Valley Road Runners Facebook page.

By Kendra Mahon

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

