DELBARTON – Karrie Jenkins, Mingo County resident and founder of Karrie On Rescue, has been a savior for animals throughout the county her entire life.

“My mom (Alexis Hunt) has rescued animals all of her life,” Jenkins stated. “She was involved with the animal rescue group New York Pet Rescue for over 20 years. Recently, she wanted to retire and just keep her permanent animals so I have taken over. Since February, I have saved over 200 dogs. For one person, I think that is pretty awesome,” Jenkins continued.

Jenkins explained that working with the New York Pet Rescue throughout the years has been a wonderful experience. “They are like family to me. To transport rescue dogs they either come here or I meet them half way. I have even stayed with them before and I smile the entire way home. There are just so many like minds in that group. It is amazing,” Jenkins explained.

Currently, Jenkins has been working toward obtaining her non-profit status as well as providing a safe, clean environment to house rescued animals. “I have been working to get my non-profit status but it is expensive and my husband is currently laid off from work. It cost about $700 and I have about $200 saved.”

On Wednesday, concrete was poured at the shelter and installation of a drain and septic tank is also in the works. “Today is a milestone for me,” Jenkins said. “Every penny I have goes toward the shelter,” Jenkins continued.

Overall, Jenkins enjoys working as a true champion for the underdog. “I have been so lucky. There has been no disease in the shelter,” Jenkins began. “It really is fun. Some of my dogs were filmed for The View and a group of cats did a photo shoot for Women’s Magazine,” she continued.

Although Jenkins enjoys rescuing abandoned and stray animals, she expressed a desire to change local mind sets and hopes to one day see stricter enforcement of existing animal laws and policies regarding neglect and abuse. “It is a never ending cycle. People around this area seem to have this mentality that animals are disposable. That they can just drop them off on drop of a mountain and leave them to fend for their self. That is the most inhumane thing a person could do,” Jenkins stated.

“I wish there were better enforcement of existing pet laws. It is unreal how some people in this area treat animals. For most, this is a chronic problem. The same people keep getting animals they know they aren’t going to take care of. I will never understand,” Jenkins said.

For more information on Karrie On Rescue, visit the Facebook page. “I hope everyone will get on there and check out my before and after pictures and videos,” Jenkins said.

Donations would also be greatly appreciated. “I know everyone is having a hard time right now and it is hard to donate but anything would be appreciated. Any sort of food or supplies would be great,” Jenkins stated. For more information on how to donate email [email protected].

