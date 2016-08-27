State Briefs

36 dogs seized from home previously raided by rescue workers

PRICHARD, W.Va. (AP) — Several dogs have been rescued from a Wayne County home that has previously been in the news for similar reasons.

Media outlets report that 36 dogs were taken Wednesday evening from a Prichard home to the Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter following tips from neighbors.

Shelter director Scott Iseli says a few of the dogs were in transport boxes with no way to stand up and no food or water. Other dogs were chained.

Six years ago, more than 40 horses and 40 dogs were rescued from the same home. The man who lives there, 71-year-old Gary Belcher, was charged and convicted. He served five years of probation.

Now, Belcher is charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup is Sept. 24 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers can sign up for next month’s litter cleanup along West Virginia highways.

The Adopt-A-Highway program is a partnership between the state Department of Environmental Protection and Division of Highways.

More than 4,800 volunteers cleared more than 1,500 miles of roads during the spring cleanup.

The fall cleanup is set for Sept. 24. Volunteers must be at least age 12 to participate.

To sign up, call (800) 322-5530 or email [email protected]

Escaped North Carolina inmate caught in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — An escaped inmate from North Carolina has been caught in West Virginia.

News outlets report that 34-year-old Jason Strickland was found Wednesday when he checked into a homeless shelter in Beckley, West Virginia. He was arrested by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesman Keith Acree says Strickland tried to register at the shelter under his own name.

Strickland left a Department of Transportation highway crew working in Wilkes County, North Carolina, on July 27. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says he was picked up by a female driving an SUV.

Strickland is still in West Virginia and preparations are being made for his extradition to North Carolina