Attorney General offers guidance regarding IRS scam calls

Press Release

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey gives the following guidance regarding an Internal Revenue Service scam circulating in southern West Virginia.

The Attorney General’s Office strongly urges all consumers to ignore such calls, do not return voicemails and report any victimization to the U.S. Inspector General’s Office on Tax Administration via http://1.usa.gov/1ClYZbP or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]

Here is some quick background regarding this matter: •Scam typically starts with phone call or voicemail from IRS impostor.

• Includes threats of lawsuit or arrest if the consumer won’t follow instructions.

• Caller will use common names, the last four digits of a Social Security number, out-of-state telephone numbers, automated calling machines and fake government badge numbers.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division can be reached at 800-368-8808 statewide. To file a report online, go to www.wvago.gov.