PokeFest 2016 was a success

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – Approximately 1,000 flocked to the streets of Williamson this past weekend to enjoy PokeFest 2016.

With inflatables, good food and lots of vendors on hand who could turn down the opportunity to have such a great time.

Event organizer, Tonya Webb was overjoyed by the turn out.

“The overall success of the event exceeded any of my expectations,” said Webb.

About 22 vendors showed up for the event, selling anything from food and collectables to hand made Pokémon items.

Local residents from Mingo, Pike, Logan and Boone counties were in attendance as well as people from as far away as Wisconsin and Washington, DC.

Webb said the lady from Washington, DC had family in the area and she had learned about the event through a Facebook post, she said her kids were really into the Pokémon Go, so she decided to come down and make a weekend of it and visit with her family.

Several local business stayed open late to accommodate the crowd, charging stations and food was available at Starter’s, 34:8 and Daddy’s Girls Bakery.

The event was a great boost for the downtown economy Junk and Disorderly and Melissa’s Baskets Galore were busy during the event, Melissa’s Baskets Galore sold every item in there window display.

“People were having such a good time, when the event ended at 9:00 p.m. they didn’t want to leave.” Said Webb.

After the event Giovanni’s in South Williamson, had a Pokémon movie showing at the Williamson Field House and gave away punch and popcorn.

Many residents stated it was the first time in many years they had saw that many people on the streets of Williamson and they hope events like that can continue.

It gives kids something to do and they don’t have a lot to do around here was also a sentiment expressed by parents.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_PokeFest2-1.jpg

Event held in downtown Williamson

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.