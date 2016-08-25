Cast for Night of the Living Dead announced

LOGAN, W.V.a — Southern Coalition for the ARTS held auditions over the weekend for their fall production of “Night of the Living Dead.”

The show will be based directly on the trendsetting origin story for modern zombie legends and lore, the 1968 George A. Romero film “Night of the Living Dead.”

“Nearly 40 people showed up and did their best to creep out and amaze the production team,” noted Leah Clay, who will be directing the production for the ARTS.

The cast is as follows:

Ben: Ty Hensley

Barbra: Kayla Marcum

Harry: Owen Wells

Helen: Laura Hatfield

Tom: Dakota Browning

Judy: Mariah Collins

Johnny: Hunter Napier

Chief McClelland: Aaron Stone

Deputies: Dennie Carver, Jadrien Fowler and Billy Hager

Billie Bardough: Natasha Fowler

Radio Reporters: Grace Bannister and Bob Fields

Dr. Grimes: Danielle Mason

Ensemble Members (Zombies and Humans):

Kaity Dingess, Peyton McCoy, Blake Goff, Alyssa Goff, Brennan Goff, Halee Woody, Sommer Botsch, Hannah Bumgarner, Cristen Chapman, Gavin Noe, Gracie York, Freelan Justice, Faith Bannister, Hope Bannister, Caleb Davis, Derek Richards, Teresa Perry, Brett Alexander, Draven Clay, Judy Wooten

Clay added, “We’ve taken a step away from musical theatre and are endeavoring to bring you the regional premiere of George A. Romero’s classic just in time for Halloween. Come out and see the piece that is the basis for most of the zombie lore we know.”

The ARTS will stage “Night of the Living Dead” at the Coalfield Jamboree Theater in downtown Logan October 21, 22, 28, and 29.

More information about the ARTS can be obtained by calling 304.785.0547 or visiting facebook.com/theARTSwv.

Leah Clay contributed to this article.

“Night of the Living Dead” to be staged Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 ext. 1729 or by email at [email protected]

