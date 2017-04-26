Asbestos removal bids open for former Burch High

DELBARTON – The Delbarton Town Council approved a motion to open the bidding process to companies interested in removing asbestos in the Old Delbarton High School, bringing Delbarton one step closer to ridding the town of a long standing eyesore.

The decision to allow companies to bid on removing asbestos from the school was made at Monday’s regular meeting of the Delbarton Town Council.

Before demolition can begin on the old high school, the existing asbestos must be removed from the building. In 2009, the town of Delbarton had a report compiled concerning the asbestos in the former high school. At Tuesday’s meeting, town council explained that the report would be made available at Delbarton City Hall for interested asbestos removal companies to utilize.

Delbarton Mayor, John Preece stated, “I think we need to get bids and share this report with whoever wants to bid. Is it council’s favor to pursue some sort of bid to get that asbestos removed?”

Delbarton Councilman Albert Totten responded stating, “It is definite that we need to do it. I would make a motion that we go ahead and request bids on that. I don’t know what the cost of asbestos removal is but I don’t think it will be cheap.”

After the bidding process is complete, the town of Delbarton hopes to seek grant funding to help mitigate the cost of asbestos removal. “Once we get the bids in, I am hoping we can take those bids and turn them around and ask for a grant to get it taken out,” Preece explained.

The bids will be advertised in local media as well as media that cover a broader area such as Charleston or Huntington to allow the council to receive more bid offers. A second motion was approved by council to advertise the asbestos removal job at the old Delbarton High School in various media outlets.

The Delbarton Town Council holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Monday each month at 5 p.m. at Delbarton City Hall.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.

