Mingo indictments opened

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – The 16 sealed indictments handed down by the Mingo County Grand Jury last week were unsealed in Mingo County Circuit Court on Tuesday. The names of the defendants were not revealed until the indictment was unsealed by Judge Miki Thompson during the court proceedings.
Last Thursday the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD), along with the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force, had a drug roundup. Several alleged drug dealers were arrested at that time and others were served with warrants later.
The defendants are as follows in no particular order.
Melissa Baisden – two count indictment
Terry Joe Cline – three count indictment
Jesse Spaulding – four count indictment
Jerry Joe Hackney – three count indictment
Richard Blaine Flowers – two count indictment
Katrina Sammons – one count indictment
Bruce Moorer – two count indictment
Justin Collins – two count indictment
Kevin Horn – two count indictment
Dustin Ward – two count indictment
Francis Williamson aka ‘Melissa Marcum’ – five count indictment
Joshua Mitchem – one count indictment
Neal Horn – one count indictment
Richard “RJ” Wells – four count indictment
Two individuals did not appear in court. Those suspects are believed to be out of state and law enforcement is still looking for them. The MCSD is working with other agencies to locate the suspects and to help with the arrests.
Some of the defendants were living in other counties in the state and had been contacted by family members of the fact they were being sought.
Of the 14 defendants arraigned on Tuesday, six were picked up last Thursday during a drug sweep. Several turned themselves in to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department after learning the indictments had been issued before court proceedings began Tuesday morning.
Details listing the charges were not included while revealing the names of the defendants listed in the indictments.
The indictments were obtained by information gathered during undercover buys, the drugs sold ranged from hydrocodone, marijuana, suboxone, oxycodone, heroin and cocaine.
All information obtained in this article was gathered from arraignments conducted in Mingo County Circuit Court, the defendants named are innocent until proven guilty. Court dates have been set for all of the named individuals.
