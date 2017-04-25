Mingo indictments opened

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – The 16 sealed indictments handed down by the Mingo County Grand Jury last week were unsealed in Mingo County Circuit Court on Tuesday. The names of the defendants were not revealed until the indictment was unsealed by Judge Miki Thompson during the court proceedings.

Last Thursday the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD), along with the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force, had a drug roundup. Several alleged drug dealers were arrested at that time and others were served with warrants later.

The defendants are as follows in no particular order.

Melissa Baisden – two count indictment

Terry Joe Cline – three count indictment

Jesse Spaulding – four count indictment

Jerry Joe Hackney – three count indictment

Richard Blaine Flowers – two count indictment

Katrina Sammons – one count indictment

Bruce Moorer – two count indictment

Justin Collins – two count indictment

Kevin Horn – two count indictment

Dustin Ward – two count indictment

Francis Williamson aka ‘Melissa Marcum’ – five count indictment

Joshua Mitchem – one count indictment

Neal Horn – one count indictment

Richard “RJ” Wells – four count indictment

Two individuals did not appear in court. Those suspects are believed to be out of state and law enforcement is still looking for them. The MCSD is working with other agencies to locate the suspects and to help with the arrests.

Some of the defendants were living in other counties in the state and had been contacted by family members of the fact they were being sought.

Of the 14 defendants arraigned on Tuesday, six were picked up last Thursday during a drug sweep. Several turned themselves in to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department after learning the indictments had been issued before court proceedings began Tuesday morning.

Details listing the charges were not included while revealing the names of the defendants listed in the indictments.

The indictments were obtained by information gathered during undercover buys, the drugs sold ranged from hydrocodone, marijuana, suboxone, oxycodone, heroin and cocaine.

All information obtained in this article was gathered from arraignments conducted in Mingo County Circuit Court, the defendants named are innocent until proven guilty. Court dates have been set for all of the named individuals.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

