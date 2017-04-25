Rockslide injures two

CHATTAROY, W.Va. – A mother and her child escaped serious injuries when a rock slide hit their car Monday evening.

Ashley Starr and her two-year-old daughter were taken to a local hospital for evaluation after a huge piece of rock broke off the mountain side near the Chattaroy exit.

The slide happened in the mist of evening traffic and the roadway had to be shut down until late Monday night, the roadway was briefly opened Tuesday morning to allow morning traffic through.

Per Mingo County Emergency Management Facebook page, the road will be closed until further notice while crews from Norfolk and Southern Railroad remove debris from the tracks and repair the damage to the tracks.

Officials from Norfolk and Southern are hoping traffic on the roadway and railway will be back to normal by Tuesday evening.

Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department and Williamson Fire Department were on scene until late Monday night to assist with rerouting traffic at the site.

The West Virginia State Police also responded to the accident.

West Virginia Department of Transportation used heavy equipment to clear the roadway and Norfolk and Southern officials were on scene to evaluate the situation.

This isn’t the first time a rock slide has occurred in this particular area. Several years ago, a slide near the entrance to Chattaroy closed the tracks for a period of time.

The Williamson Daily News will update any information as it becomes available.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

