KSP investigates robbery in Belfry

Staff Report

BELFRY, Ky. – In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 22, 2017, Kentucky State Police Post 09 Pikeville received a 911 call of a robbery at the Belfry Seven Eleven in Pike County, Ky.

Troopers responded to the scene and determined that two unknown males entered the business and approached the clerk. One of the subjects threw hot coffee in the clerk’s face and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register. The two males fled the service station on foot.

The males were both described as wearing a sweatshirts, blue jeans, and ball caps.

The Kentucky State Police is asking the public for any information relating to this case, and can call the Kentucky State Police Post 09 at (606) 433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.

This incident remains under investigation by KSP Trooper Michael Coleman.

