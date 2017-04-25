Mingo Sherriff’s Dept. conducts speed enforcement

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Sheriff’s’s Department (MCSD) has been conducting a county-wide speed and aggressive driving enforcement initiative throughout April as part of a Speed Enforcement Grant.

While conducting work for the Speed Enforcement Grant, the MCSD has written 115 citations, 94 of which were speeding citations. Working on this grant has also yielded the MCSD two felony arrests, according to Chief Joe Smith.

The MCSD is requesting the public to slow down and be aware of their surroundings. The MCSD states that speed has been a contributing factor to several recent accidents that resulted injury.

According to the MCSD, the goal is to make Mingo County as safe as possible.

The Speed Enforcement Grant currently underway is through the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP). According to the GHSP website, “The GHSP is the lead agency for West Virginia’s participation in federally mandated and funded highway safety improvement measures. The purpose of GHSP is to encourage, promote and support highway safety throughout W.Va.”

The website also explains that W.Va. is split into eight traffic safety programs that cover all 55 counties. Mingo County is part of Region Two which serves Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Mingo, Putnam and Wayne Counties.

Region Two operates under the Safe Traffic Operation Program (STOP) which is headquartered in Huntington, W.Va. According to the STOP website, the mission of STOP is, “To reduce fatalities, injuries, and overall crashes along West Virginia roadways with public education and law enforcement initiatives.”

The Speed and Aggressive driving initiative is one of several STOP programs. The website explains the Speed and Aggressive driving program stating, “Speed and Aggressive Driving Enforcement have become a major concern in our region as multiple crashes resulting in fatalities have occurred. Major routes impacted by this issue is Interstate 64, Route 60, Route 35, Route 2, Route 119, Route 52, Route 62, and Route 10 to name a few. Other rural routes are also impacted by this issue too. Speed may not seem like an issue compared to Impaired Driving, but Speed and Aggressive driving is one of the three major contributors to vehicle fatalities and crashes across the nation.”

Other programs in Region Two’s STOP include Distracted Driving, Click it or Tick It, Distracted Driving, Child Passenger Safety, School Bus and Zone, Target Red, Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety, and Motorcycle and ATV Safety.

A monthly calendar of events is available for all highway safety initiatives currently underway throughout the state of West Virginia. The calendar may be viewed by visiting http://www.transportation.wv.gov/DMV/DMVFormSearch/Region%202.pdf.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.

