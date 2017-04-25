Two accused of child neglect

WILLIAMSON – Two were arrested for child neglect creating risk of injury after officers allegedly found marijuana and pills inside a residence which also housed two juveniles.

Jessica Ann Payne, 30 from Williamson and Christopher Michael Barnes were arrested Thursday, April 20 by officers with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to assist Child Protective Services (CPS) in the Chattaroy area of Mingo County.

The complaint states that the CPS worker explained to the officers that while she was investigating a CPS complaint, she discovered two juveniles inside the residence and believed that the adults inside the home were smoking marijuana while the juveniles were present.

When officers entered the residence, they allegedly smelled what they believed to be marijuana and obtained consent to search the residence.

A search of the residence allegedly revealed approximately 15 grams of what officers believed to be marijuana wrapped in numerous individual baggies. Officers also allegedly located numerous pills believed to be gabapentin, acetaminophen and codeine inside the residence.

Officers also noted that the residence was in alleged disarray.

The criminal complaint states that Barnes provided officers with a statement in which Barnes explained that the marijuana was his and he sold it to support his marijuana habit.

Barnes has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, possession with intent to deliver and simple possession.

Payne has been charged with child neglect creating a risk of injury.

The two were transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail located in Holden, W.Va. and were arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WVSP-logo-2-.jpg

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.