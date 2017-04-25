MCRA spec house

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority is nearing completion of the spec house that it’s been building near Mingo Central High School, in partnership with Coalfield Development Corporation. Executive Director, Leasha Johnson, announced at the April 20th board meeting that the construction crew is putting the finishing touches on the interior of the house, which should be completed within the next two weeks. According to Johnson, the house will be appraised next month, with plans to have a public viewing on June 6. Anyone interested in purchasing the home must present a letter of credit from a bank or lending institution in order to bid on the house at the public auction, the date for which has yet to be determined.

Also during the June 6 open house event, approximately 20 lots in the Redevelopment Authority’s housing division, ranging in size from ½ an acre to two acres, will be clearly marked for viewing with appraisal prices per lot also being made available. The lots will be sold on a first come/first serve basis at prices no lower than the appraised value.

Johnson said that the MCRA is excited about the opportunity to have developed this housing site which will afford Mingo County residents an opportunity to buy or build homes out of the flood plain, in an area that offers majestic views of the Appalachian mountain ranges and breathtaking sunsets.

Johnson also updated the MCRA board regarding the Aquaponics facility, which will be built at Kermit.

“Site assessment continues on the Aquaponics project with land access and property ownership issues still being addressed,” Johnson said. “During the month, the project partners hired a reputable Aquaponics consulting firm from Wisconsin, Nelson & Pade Aquaponics.”

“Nelson & Pade will assist us in designing a system that’s energy efficient and bio-secure, and one that will allow us to maximize production while effectively managing startup and operating costs.” The Aquaponics and engineering consultants are currently preparing design alternatives, and within the next two weeks, the project team should be able to finalize the facility layout and site development footprint,” Johnson added.

Other updates from the MCRA meeting included:

The Refresh Appalachia agricultural project at the Harless Industrial Park near Holden. This includes several projects including pig and chicken farming, a high tunnel and more.

The proposed water extension for Twisted Gun golf course

The Twin Branch Drag Strip

The wood flooring plant leased by Mohawk

The proposed rental or sale of a building at Miller’s Creek by Wright Concrete

An update on the Booth Energy/Buffalo Mountain permit, which can eventually assist with the King Coal Highway project

The Air Transportation Park and an update on utility work at that site

Several other miscellaneous items like VISTA, the Ambassador Christian Academy lease, AML grant opportunity for the Cinderella campground

Board members Paul Pinson, James Simpkins, Andy Dillon, Robert “Doc” Foglesong were present and Terry Sammons was there by a teleconference unit.

Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.

Kyle Lovern/WDN The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority board of directors heard updates on several projects at it regular meeting last Thursday. Pictured, clockwise, left to right, Executive Director Leasha Johnson, board members Andy Dillon, Doc Foglesong, James Simpkins and Paul Pinson. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MCRA-RGB.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority board of directors heard updates on several projects at it regular meeting last Thursday. Pictured, clockwise, left to right, Executive Director Leasha Johnson, board members Andy Dillon, Doc Foglesong, James Simpkins and Paul Pinson.

Public viewing on June 6; other projects updated