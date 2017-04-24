4-H summer camp applications acceptable

HUNTINGTON – Mingo County 4-H is accepting applications for their summer camps.

Multi-County Older 4-H Camp is for the week of June 5 – 9, 2017 and is for students ages 13-18.

Mingo County Younger 4-H Camp is for the week July 17 – 20, 2017 and is for students ages 9-13. This year’s theme is Wild and Wonderful West Virginia.

Both camps are held at the Cabell County 4-H Camp in Barboursville, WV. For more information call Mark Whitt / Alice Ritz @ 235-2692 ext. 2.

