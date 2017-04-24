Rock slide near Chattaroy

CHATTAROY, W.Va. – A rock slide on US 52 near the Chattaroy intersection stopped traffic for over an hour Monday afternoon. A large portion of a rock came off the hillside, blocked both tracks and both lanes of traffic. A car was struck by debris from the slide. The roadway is clear, however, it will be closed or slowed to one way during the cleanup of the tracks. Officials say the everything should be back to normal by midnight tonight.

