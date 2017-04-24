Mingo escapes flooding

Although the Tug River got a little angry over the weekend and into Monday – Williamson and the Tug Valley escaped without any major flooding problems.

The region had a lot of rain which fell from Friday to Sunday night. The National Weather Service reported that several inches of rain fell in the Welch area and in the Williamson area.

Residents along the Tug Fork River were under a flood watch this weekend which extended into Monday morning.

Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby said he monitored the situation all weekend and had been in contact with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston, W.Va.

“I think we’re going to dodge it,” Goolsby said on Monday morning.

The Williamson Daily News was in contact with the NWS and Meteorologist Dylan Cooper. He expected the Tug River to crest in Williamson around 23 to 24 feet on Monday afternoon. This is below the flood stage which is 27 feet.

“They usually don’t close the first flood gate at Vinson Street until it gets to around 29 to 30 feet,” Goolsby stated.

Cooper said it was a “wet week” for southwestern W.Va. The Williamson area received about 3.5 inches of rain, with most of that being this past weekend. The Welch area got about the same, however some areas may have gotten 4.0 inches, according to Cooper.

There was some minor flooding at the head of the Tug Fork in McDowell County. But on Monday morning the NWS said that the water had started to recede in the communities of Welch and Bradshaw. Locals know that if those areas experience high water, it is usually not good for areas like Matewan and Williamson.

Over in Pike County, the Levisa Fork was also under a flood advisory until Monday night. Pike County EMS Director Doug Tackett said the expected crest was around 31 feet.

Reportedly some creeks and ditches got into roadways in the Phelps, Ky. area. But no homes were affected by high waters. That area did receive a considerable amount of rain over the weekend.

Pike County schools were on a one hour delay on Monday.

Kyle Lovern/WDN The Tug Fork River crested on Monday below flood stage. The National Weather Service predicted the crest at about 23 feet, which is under flood stage for Williamson. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Flood-gage-2-.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN The Tug Fork River crested on Monday below flood stage. The National Weather Service predicted the crest at about 23 feet, which is under flood stage for Williamson. Kyle Lovern/WDN The Tug Fork River is pictured from the Harvey Street Bridge in Williamson. It was muddy and trash and debris were running down the middle of the stream on Monday morning. After three days of rainfall, local residents were worried about possible flooding. However the area was spared any major flooding problems. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Flood-Tug-River-006.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN The Tug Fork River is pictured from the Harvey Street Bridge in Williamson. It was muddy and trash and debris were running down the middle of the stream on Monday morning. After three days of rainfall, local residents were worried about possible flooding. However the area was spared any major flooding problems.

