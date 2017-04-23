Janet’s Appalachian Recipes

It wasn’t until recently that my Daddy reminded me of a way Mama used to cook mac and cheese on the stove top. I only remembered her baking it but thanks to Daddy I now have a new go to recipe for a quick mac and cheese. I couldn’t believe how easy this was to make and how good it tasted. Took me right back to my childhood sitting around our kitchen table. Even though I love baked mac and cheese, this will beat heating up the oven over the Summer when I get a hankering for good ole Southern comfort food.

For more family recipes, please follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/janetsappalachiankitchen.

Creamy Stove Top Mac & Cheese

6 oz. elbow macaroni

5 oz. evaporated milk

1 T. butter

1 1/4 C. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Cook the macaroni according to box directions and drain well. Stir in the butter and over med. heat add the milk and cheese. Stir until the cheese has melted and season with salt and pepper to taste before serving. This does thicken up the longer it sets.

Creamy Stove Top Mac and Cheese http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_stove-top-mac-and-cheese.jpg Creamy Stove Top Mac and Cheese Janet Crow http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Janet-Crow-CMYK-2.jpg Janet Crow

Creamy Stove Top Mac and Cheese