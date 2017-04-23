One church ties two counties

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – A church that got its start in a different county and a different state has deep roots planted in the city of Williamson.

If you ask most people in the community, they wouldn’t know where the Christ Temple Church is located, but everyone knows “the church in the Hairpin Curve.”

The beginning of the church dates back to 1925, and to Stone, Ky.

Charles W. Burns, who founded the church, was an employee of Fordom Coal Company, Mr. Burns had moved to the Stone area from Northfork, W.Va. the Elder had a desire to have a place for people to worship and approached the superintendent of the mine to ask permission to hold services in the community building, permission was granted and Elder Burns began holding services on the first and third Sundays of each month, because the building was already being used on the second and fourth Sundays. Elder Burns was also granted permission to use the building on Tuesday and Friday nights for prayer and Bible study.

The congregation consisted of Elder Burns, his wife Nannie and their three children, William, Lemuel and Zonnie.

Over a short period of time others joined the church including: Bros. Jack Wright, Lewis Wright, Thomas Jones and Willie Functus and their wives, who were all baptized into the church.

The first officers of the church were missionary president Lula Roach, deacons Willie Functus, Lewis Howard, James Burns, Charlie Chambers and Jack Wright. Bro. Lewis served the duties of treasurer and Sister Howard served as the church secretary.

Bro. Jack Wright organized the first Sunday school in 1926 and served as superintendent until his death.

In 1934 Elder Burns moved his family to Williamson, but he continued what he started on Pond Creek.

After the move, Elder Burns held services in his home. In time Bro. Hilary Fleshman and his wife became friends with Burns and together they were able to obtain a place of worship in a building on Third Avenue and Bro. Fleshman was appointed to the position of Sunday school superintendent.

At the time places to worship were hard to find, and over the next four years the congregation had to move a total of five more times, the first move was to the council chambers in city hall, then to the courthouse, back to the Third Avenue location, from there they were able to move into a building located downtown on Short Street. At this time, the congregation was growing quickly and they needed a larger place so they moved into the Dormorns Building located at the corner of Third Avenue and Vinson Street and they remained there until 1938, when the roof of the building began to deteriorate and the owner refused to repair it.

Members of the church organized a meeting, which was held at the residence of Elder Burns and agreed to find a piece of property where they could build a church.

The property in the Hairpin Curve was selected as the site, a house stood on the property and was used for services, shortly after moving to their new home, the church members had the opportunity to purchase an old building for $35.00, the building was located in the East End of the city and would have to be moved to the current property.

Bro. Fleshman would tear the building down in the morning while the other brothers worked, then in the evenings, they would haul the lumber to the Hairpin Curve location.

Three short year later, in 1941, Elder Burns passed away and the congregation installed Elder Paul Jones, also from Northfork, W.Va. has the new pastor.

At this time many more people had joined the church and a kitchen and dining room were built on the back of the building.

Later Elder C.U. Moore and Elder J.M. Hairston would lead the church.

Under the leadership of Elder Hairston the church was enlarged to include living quarters for him and his wife, Vacation Bible School became an annual event and The Young People and Brotherhood auxiliaries were revitalized.

Elder Hairston also started an outreach program, taking his message to the street and radio, land was purchased on Vinson Street and tent revivals were held there each year.

On May 18, 2017, the church’s current pastor, Elder Thomas E. Moore will celebrate his twenty-sixth year as pastor of the congregation. Moore still continues with many of the programs and ideas that started in the church over 90 years ago.

This is part four of a five part series. Some information in this article was obtained from a Williamson Daily News Commemorative Edition section dated March 2003.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

