Commission to pen Matewan Drama Group support letter

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Commission agreed to pen a letter of support for the Matewan Drama Group at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission.

Donna Paterino represented the Matewan Drama Group at Tuesday’s meeting and approached the commission to request the letter of support.

Paterino explained that previously stalled plans to build an amphitheater to house the Matewan Drama Group have been given new life thanks to community partnerships.

“This is our 17th annual season that is starting. Normally, we come for a donation but we wanted to come and invite you to the play (The Matewan Massacre). More than that; we come to you with good news this year. Our local United Mine Workers Association (UMWA) 1440 has come forward a couple of months ago and decided that we have waited long enough for an amphitheater. This is going to be spearheaded by the UMWA and they are going to see to it that we get one built. We are excited. They are working out an agreement with the town for a 20 year lease at a dollar a year for the property. The UMWA will lease that. We will hopefully have a home for the Matewan Drama Group,” Paterino stated.

Representatives from the UMWA 1440 unit were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting to offer further explanation of the project. One representative explained that the checking account has already been set up, donations have been coming in, and the UMWA legal team is in the process of preparing a contract. The Mine Wars Museum has also agreed to assist the Matewan Drama Group in grant writing.

Once the amphitheater is built, the Matewan Drama Group will be able to obtain grant funding. Previously, the group had been awarded grant funding but because of the lack of a physical building, the funding was halted. “We won the plaques but we didn’t get the money afterwards because we didn’t have a place to put it but we are on the move again,” Paterino said.

The total cost of the project is an estimated at $75,000 to $80,000. Although some donations and volunteer labor has been secured, additional donations and labor volunteers are needed for the project to continue to go forward.

Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith commended the Matewan Drama Group stating, “You and the group do an outstanding job. To think of the hours that these volunteers put in free of charge and the money they spend out of their own pockets to put this on – it is just outstanding. I appreciate the union for stepping up and pushing harder on this one.”

Smith also motioned to pen a letter of support for the Matwan Drama Group. “I make a motion that we provide a letter of support to the Matewan Drama Group,” Smith said.

The motion was approved unanimously be commission.

The annual Matewan Massacre performance will be held Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. in the Historic Matewan District.

To those interested in volunteering or donating contact any member of the local UMWA Unit 1440 or call Donna Paterino at Matewan City Hall at 304-426-4522.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.

