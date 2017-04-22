Prosecutor comments on drug roundup by MCSD

WILLIAMSON – Several persons were arrested on Thursday and more are being sought by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) on various drug charges.

Deputies from the MCSD were out in force serving several sealed indictments. They made various arrests and processed several alleged drug dealers.

“I am very appreciative of the time and attention the members of the Grand Jury gave to these matters,” said Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan “Duke” Jewell. “My office had a very productive week with the Grand Jury that resulted in 45 indictments which charged the indicted individuals with 101 felonies and 10 misdemeanors, mostly drug related.”

“I would like to thank the members of the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force, in particular Chief Joe Smith, and Sheriff James Smith and all the deputies and other law enforcement officers who worked so hard on these investigations in collaboration with the Task Force.”

Those arrested are scheduled to be arraigned before Mingo County Circuit Judge Miki Thompson on Tuesday morning.

“After arraignments on Tuesday, trials will be scheduled between May and September,” Prosecutor Jewell stated.

MCSD Chief Joe Smith said the drugs that were sold range from suboxone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, marijuana, heroin and cocaine.

Law enforcement officers said this helped put a big dent in the drug trafficking in Mingo County. However, they will continue to crack down on the drug problem.

The names have not been released at this time due to the fact that the indictments are sealed.

Those arrested were taken to the Williamson detachment of the W.Va. State Police where they were digitally fingerprinted. Then they were transported to the holding cells of the Mingo County Courthouse, and later to the Southwestern Regional Jail located at Holden.

Those arrested Thursday were from the Williamson, Kermit and other areas in Mingo County.

Chief Smith said anyone with information on suspected drug trafficking in Mingo County can contact the sheriff’s office anonymously at 304-235-0300.

