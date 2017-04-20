Mingo felony indictments released

WILLIAMSON – Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney, Jonathan “Duke” Jewell, released a number of indictments handed down by the Mingo County Grand Jury early Thursday morning.

Among the indictments released Thursday, 10 were related to drug charges, two were related to sexual assault charges, seven were related to burglary, robbery or larceny, five were related to malicious assault, two were related to forgery or false documents and one was related to third offense driving on a revoked license for driving under the influence (DUI).

Listed below are individuals included in the released indictments.

A felony indictment was released for Gabriel Brewer. Brewer has been charged with possession to deliver heroin which is a Schedule I controlled substance, intent to deliver oxycodone which is a Schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver heroin, and conspiracy to deliver oxycodone.

A felony indictment was released for Rush Lee Cline. Cline has been charged with four counts of delivery of oxycodone which is a Schedule II controlled substance and I count of possession of oxycodone with intent to deliver.

A felony indictment was released for Michael Helmstetter. Helmstetter has been charged with one count of delivery of heroin which is a Schedule I controlled substance.

A felony indictment was released for Ronald Queen. Queen has been charged with one count of delivery of oxycodone which is a Schedule II controlled substance.

A felony indictment has been released for Leonard Simpson Jr. Simpson has been charged with two counts of delivery of Suboxone which is a Schedule III controlled substance.

A felony indictment has been released for Daniel Boone Steele. Steele has been charged with one count of delivery of crack cocaine which is a Schedule II controlled substance.

A felony indictment has been released for Rebecca Toler. Toler has been charged with one count of delivery of Suboxone which is a Schedule III controlled substance.

A felony indictment has been released for Larry (Blue) Turner. Turner has been charged with one count of delivery of heroin which is a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of delivery of crack cocaine which is a Schedule II controlled substance.

A felony indictment has been released for Dustin Wilkerson. Wilkerson has been charged with one count of delivery of crack cocaine which is a Schedule II controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to deliver crack cocaine.

A felony indictment has been released for Kenneth (Solo) Williams. Williams has been charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of oxycodone with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver heroin and conspiracy to deliver oxycodone.

A felony indictment has been released for Etta Lea Blankenship. Blankenship has been charged with third offense driving on revoked for DUI.

A felony indictment has been released for Austin Scott Canterbury. Canterbury has been charged with destruction of property and petit larceny.

A felony indictment has been released for John Everett Copley Jr. Copley has been charged with one count of robbery in the first degree.

A felony indictment has been released for April Crum. Crum has been charged with one count of malicious assault and one count of conspiracy to commit malicious assault.

A felony indictment has been released for Michael Crum. Crum has been charged with one count of malicious assault and one count of conspiracy to commit malicious assault.

A felony indictment has been issued for Kevin Elkins. Elkins has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of kidnapping, one count of assault during attempt to commit a felony and one count of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling.

A felony indictment has been released for Audrey Hall. Hall has been charged with one count of malicious assault, one count of conspiracy to commit malicious assault, two count os battery on an officer and one count of battery on EMS.

A felony indictment has been released for Edgar Arnold Hall, Jr. Hall has been charged with one count of malicious assault and one count of conspiracy to commit malicious assault.

A felony indictment has been released for Bobby Kolffe. Kolffe has been charged with one count of grand larceny, one count of destruction of property and one count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

A felony indictment has been released for Bobby Kolffe. Kolffe has been charged with two counts of false evidence of title documents.

A felony indictment has been released Gene Junior Kolffe. Kolffe has been charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

A felony indictment has been released for Jerimiah Maynard. Maynard has been charged with one count of kidnapping, two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious assault.

A felony indictment has been released for Theresa Slater. Slater has been charged with one count of destruction of property and one count of attempt to commit grand larceny.

A felony indictment has been released for Theresa Slater. Slater has been charged with two counts of forgery and one count of uttering.

A felony indictment has been released for Robert Edward White. White has been charged with third degree sexual assault.

A felony indictment has been released for Austin Scott Canterbury. Canterbury has been charged with three counts of petit larceny and three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.

An indictment is merely an accusation and those named should be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.

