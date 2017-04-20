Clarification – Farmers Market opening

CLARIFICATION – The Williamson Daily News has been informed by Maria Arnot with the Williamson Health and Wellness Center that the newspaper had been provided with an incorrect date used in the article regarding the Williamson Farmers Market. There are no events planned for this weekend.

The events listed in the Farmers Market article will occur on Saturday, May 6. The Williamson Daily News and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center apologize for any confusion this has created and the Farmers Market looks forward to greeting the first customers of the season Saturday, May 6.