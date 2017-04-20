Mingo drug sweep

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department had a big drug roundup Thursday as they were out in full force arresting alleged dealers.

Deputies were serving 16 sealed indictments that were recently handed down by the Mingo County Grand Jury.

Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith said, “We have picked up six so far. We still have several more to pick up.”

The names have not been released at this time due to the fact that the indictments are sealed.

Those arrested were taken to the Williamson detachment of the W.Va. State Police where they were digitally fingerprinted and processed. Then they were transported to the holding cells of the Mingo County Courthouse, awaiting arraignments and transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail located at Holden.

Those arrested Thursday were from the Williamson and Mingo County area. However, Chief Smith said some of those wanted may be in other states.

“We may have some that are outside of the county or even in another state,” he added. “We got some information this morning that there were some that are not here in Mingo County at this time.”

“We may not be able to arrest all of them today.”

The MCSD has an officer who is a member of the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force. The department has been working with that organization the last few months in a drug investigation, which led to the indictments.

Undercover buys were made during the investigation.

Chief Smith said the drugs that were sold range from suboxone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, marijuana, heroin to cocaine – a variety of drugs.”

“This has been a lengthy investigation,” said Smith.

He said some of those arrested have been charged in the past so they will now have multiple felonies on their records.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Chief Deputy Joe Smith, right, is shown with an alleged drug dealer arrested Thursday morning. He and other deputies served several sealed indictments that were handed down by a Mingo County Grand Jury. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Drug-roundup-rgb-1.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Chief Deputy Joe Smith, right, is shown with an alleged drug dealer arrested Thursday morning. He and other deputies served several sealed indictments that were handed down by a Mingo County Grand Jury. Kyle Lovern/WDN Cpl. Phillip Muncy is shown bringing in three suspects who were part of a drug roundup by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department Thursday morning. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Drug-roundup-rgb-2.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Cpl. Phillip Muncy is shown bringing in three suspects who were part of a drug roundup by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department Thursday morning.

