Matewan Town Council discuss plans for reunion

MATEWAN, W.Va. – At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Matewan Town Council members continued to make plans for the upcoming Hatfield McCoy Festival which will take place on Saturday, June 10.

For years the festival was held the same weekend as the marathon events, then in the past three years, organizers have held the event on different dates throughout the summer. The council voted unanimously back in February to move the festival date back to coincide with the popular marathon.

In an area that has very limited recreational activities, the weekend will offer visitors to the area an opportunity to experience the rich culture and history the Tug Valley area has to offer.

Some of the events planned include live music throughout the day with gospel, country and bluegrass groups scheduled to perform.

Plans for several activities aimed to entertain kids of all ages for hours include a rock climbing wall, face painting, inflatables and miniature train rides.

The adults have not been forgotten during the planning of the activities, plans are being made to host a fishing tournament, a kayak race and a cake and pie baking contests, it was also mentioned of the possibility of holding a chili cook-off and other types of contests and tournaments.

The Mine Wars Museum located on Main Street will be opened extended hours from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m on Saturday.

Plans for several members of the Matewan Drama Team to be in costume, making rounds throughout the town educating event goers on the history of the town was also mentioned at the meeting.

During the close of the meeting, council named Matewan resident and business owner, Jenna Chafin, Chairman of the Events Committee.

Vendor space is available for the event, setup is free, however, anyone interested in setting up a booth needs to contact Matewan Town Hall at 304-426-4092.

The town also has a limited number of campsites available, sites with water and electric are $25 per night, primative sites are also available.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News

