Road projects planned

Now that the weather is warm and construction crews are able to pour concrete, lay asphalt and perform other work, several projects are underway for Mingo County.
The State Highway Department has contracted several road projects for Mingo County.
They include:
Lobata (Matewan) Pile Wall (Rt. 49)
Alan Stone
$215,380.29
Contract Completion Date: July 7
—-
Marrowbone Creek Road
Embankment repair and clean ditches and culvert replacement
Mountaineer Contractors
$54,706.74
Contract Completion Date: May 5
—-
Gilbert Creek
Piling wall repair Floods of 2015 Repair roadway
BBR Drilling
$128,684.50
Contract Completion Date: May 12
—
High Street Slide
Piling wall and house demolition repair drain and roadway.
Thanxton Construction
$254,635
Contract Completion Date: July 28
—
There are three projects that will be awarded in the month of May. They include:
May 16, 2017 Bid Letting
Delbarton Pipe Replacement
US 52 town of Delbarton across from the Christian School south of the WV 65 intersection
—
Moses Fork Road
CR 3/2 Piling wall Floods of 2015 repair shoulder and portion of lane. Dingess Mountain area about .3 miles from the top of the mountain and Logan County Line
—
Maher Slide (near Millers Creek)
US 52 piling wall floods of 2015 Maher area 1.5 north of US 119 intersection
