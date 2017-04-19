Gardens foster active learning at Kermit PK8

KERMIT – Middle school students attending Kermit PK8 are learning valuable skills through gardening.

Students have been given a square foot to garden in raised garden beds. The garden beds are made possible through community partnerships such as the Big Laurel Learning Center and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

Big Laurel Learning Center is a non-profit located at Marrowbone Ridge that has been partnered with Kermit K8 for several years. Besides providing AmeriCorps volunteers who work in the classrooms year round, they have also been gardening with our middle school students this spring.

The students have added soil amendments, marked off the raised beds into a square foot grid, and each been given a square foot to garden in. The raised beds themselves were made by material and volunteer donations made by both Big Laurel and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

One of the objectives of the project is to teach students more about how their families used to make a living off the land as well as how to break a large project down into small manageable steps.

According to Principal, Deborah Starr, the activities create a learning environment that promotes active learning. We are very pleased to be working with Big Laurel Learning Center and appreciate their interest in our students, school, and community.

