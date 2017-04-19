Goolsby named 911 Director

WILLIAMSON – Doug Goolsby was named Homeland Security/ Emergency Management/9-1-1 Director at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission.

Goolsby was appointed to the position in a 2- to -1 vote. Mingo County Commissioners Diann Hannah and Greg “Hootie” Smith voted in favor of naming Goolsby to the position while Commissioner Thomas Taylor voted against.

Prior to the meeting, commissioners conducted the second round of interviews for the position which was posted in late 2016. The interviews occurred in a special meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The decision to hire Goolsby was announced at the regularly scheduled meeting later Tuesday evening.

Commissioner Smith made the motion to hire Goolsby stating, “Madam President, we have conducted interviews. We have reviewed the applications. I would like to thank everyone that has applied for that position and shown an interest. After conducting the interviews and looking at the current grant situation and the qualifications that go with that, I would make a motion that we appoint Doug Goolsby to be the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director.”

Smith continued the motion, outlining the salary and terms of the position. “The annual salary will be $36,000. That he be named in that position for a probationary period of one year. The Prosecutors Office will prepare an employment contract. Where the position is a position of public safety, there will be randomized drug testing as a provision of the contract and it will be an employment at will contract,” Smith concluded.

Commissioner Hannah seconded the motion and the motion passed 2-to-1.

The position will take effect May 1, 2017 to coincide with the next pay period. A contract will be prepared by the Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney and will be presented to the commission when it is prepared.

The next regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission will be held Wednesday May, 1 at 9:00 a.m. in room 136 of the Mingo County Courthouse.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.

