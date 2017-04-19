Several indicted in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The Pike Circuit Court Commonwealth of Kentucky has released a number of recent indictments on various charges.

Clyde Kevin Smith, 32 from Belfry, and Eric Estridge, 32 from Canada, Ky. were issued an indictment on the felony charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and persistent felony offender. The indictment states that from December 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016, the two fraudulently used a credit card to obtain goods or services exceeding $500. The indictment also notes that the two individuals have previous felony convictions. Smith has a previous conviction from February 23, 2016. Estridge has a previous conviction from March 17, 2011.

Christi Ann Ashley, 54 from Forest Hills, was issued an indictment on the felony charge of theft by unlawful taking. The indictment states that Ashley entered an Ulta Department Store March 25 and took merchandise valued at more than $500.

Joseph A. Williamson, 31 from Pinsonfork, was issued an indictment on the felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. The indictment states that Williamson was in possession of a quantity of oxycodone and drug paraphernalia while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants March 8, in Pike County Ky.

Tommy Lee Travis Engle, 37 from Pikeville, was issued an indictment on the felony offenses of arson in the second degree ( three counts), criminal mischief in the first degree (three counts), and persistent felony offender in the second degree. The indictment states that Friday, April 7, Engle committed arson by starting a fire or caused an explosion with the intent to destroy a building owned by Harold Justice which housed the Red’s Small Engine Repair business. Engle also allegedly started a fire with the intent to destroy or damage a vehicles owned by Maranatha Bible Church and another vehicle which was owned by Virgil Webb. Engle has also been indicted on two criminal mischief charges. Allegedly, Engle damaged electrical line valued at more than $5,000 which belonged to AEP and damaged or destroyed a building which housed the Poor Boy’s Auto Repair causes damages valued at more than $1,000.

Ronald Skeens, 28 from Pikeville, and Skylar Kinney, 25 from Ashland, were issued an indictment on the felony offense of receiving stolen property. Kinney has also been charged with persistent felony offender in the second degree. The indictment states that Skeens and Kinney received a stolen firearm which belonged to Chris Robinson March 31, 2017.

Andrea Saddler, 44 from Grethel, was issued an indictment for the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. The indictment states that Tuesday, April 11, Saddler possessed a quantity of meth as well as a legend drug and drug paraphernalia. Saddler also allegedly appeared in a public place in an intoxicated state.

Tina Newsome, AKA Tina Belcher, Tena Bentley, or Tina Bentley, 38 from Pikeville, was issued a violation for criminal trespass, the misdemeanor offenses of endangering the welfare of a minor, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Newsome was also issued an indictment on the felony charge of tampering with physical evidence. The indictment states that Thursday, April 6, Newsome committed criminal trespass by unlawfully entering Walmart after having been previously advised to not enter the premises. Newsome is further accused of allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawfully possessing a legend drug, a scheduled III controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Newsome also allegedly attempted to conceal, remove, or destroy, physical evidence which would be produced or used in an official proceeding.

Kayla Dingus, 27 from Prestonsburg, and Crystal Boyd, 40 from Harold, were issued an indictment which includes the felony offenses of burglary in the third degree, theft by unlawful taking and engaging in a criminal syndicate. The indictment states that from March 24 to March 28, Dingus entered a Walmart with the intention of committing a crime and took merchandise valued at more than $500. The indictment further states that engaging in a criminal syndicate was committed when the two conspired to commit the act of theft of the goods from Walmart.

Linda Music, 51 from Prestonsburg, was issued an indictment for the felony offense of tampering with physical evidence and the misdemeanor offenses of illegal possession of a a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree and theft by unlawful taking. The indictment states that March 30, Music entered a Walmart and took control of merchandise valued at less than $500. Music was also allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone a scheduled III controlled substance and a legend drug. Music also allegedly tampered with physical evidence.

An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

