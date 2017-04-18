Delbarton man threatens to kill grandmother

DELBARTON – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested a Delbarton man after he allegedly threatened to kill his grandmother in her sleep.

David Manns, 33 from Delbarton, was arrested by Lt. J. Ferris and Deputy A. Mounts of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office on domestic assault charges Sunday, April 16.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim (Manns’ grandmother) made a statement to officers which alleged that Manns had threatened to kill her. The complaint states, “That he would kill her and that he would catch her asleep and cut her throat.”

Manns was transported to the South Western Regional Jail located in Holden, W.Va. and was arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom.

According to the West Virginia State Code domestic assault is defined as , “Any person who unlawfully attempts to use force capable of causing physical pain or injury against his or her family or household member or unlawfully commits an act that places his or her family or household member in reasonable apprehension of immediately suffering physical pain or injury.”

Domestic assault is considered a misdemeanor offense. If Manns is convicted of domestic assault, he could be sentenced to confinement in jail for up to six months and/or fined up to $100.

Information in this article was obtained by use of a criminal complaint which is public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Delbarton man accused of threatening his grandmother

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.

