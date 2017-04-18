Posted on by

Elks Lodge closes


Kyle Lovern/WDN The Elks Lodge has closed in downtown Williamson. Last Friday they locked the doors for the last time. The local club was one of many in the Williamson area, including the Moose Lodge, that has closed in recent years. The building will likely be sold. The Elks Lodge was a place that hosted many parties, reunions and other events through the years.


Kyle Lovern/WDN

