Railroad expansion

Kyle Lovern/WDN

Employees of the Norfolk Southern railroad were placing signs on its property along the 100 Block of East Third Avenue in Williamson, the location of the old depot building, that once housed the Williamson Daily News offices and printing press. The railroad will be placing a trailer office and another modular building at the site in the near future and will soon be using the parking spaces along that property for their employees. They are notifying persons that have been parking there that they will no longer be able to use those free parking spaces. Those spots will now be used for railroad employees and there will also be other heavy equipment parked in that area and on the adjacent lot. Persons who park there could have their vehicles towed in the near future.