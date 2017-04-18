Goodman Ave/Peter St. residents face stinky situation

WILLIAMSON – Spring is in the air and many residents throughout the Tug Valley region have taken advantage of the warmer temperatures by spending more time outdoors. However, at Thursday’s regular meeting of the Williamson City Council, one Williamson resident reported that some residents in the Peter Street and Goodman Avenue area have been forced indoors due to the stench caused by trash in the area.

Terry Hale approached the council to discuss the issue residents have had with trash in the area. Hale explained that the trash is unsightly and the warmer temperatures have caused the trash to release a repugnant odor.

“This is about the trash on Peter Street and on my mountain on Goodman Avenue. You can’t sit on the porch. You cannot ride past it without it stinking to high heaven and it needs moved. Plus, garbage is being thrown over the side of the hill on Goodman Avenue. They are just trashing it. We would like for somebody to try to get that moved; especially on Peter Street. It is a mess,” Hale said.

Following the statement, Hale circulated photos of the garbage to council members. The photos depicted the area’s trash as well as photos of trash being thrown over the barriers going into Goodman Avenue. “I would like to know what is going on. Why can’t it be cleaned up before it gets 100 degrees,” Hale continued.

Williamson Mayor Robert Carlton explained that he would have Jason Allen, Project Manager for Veolia Water look into the situation. “Jason runs our garbage department. He is going to take a look at it and see what he can do,” Carlton said.

“There are a lot of elderly on Peter Street and I have family up there. I don’t want to drive past that and smell it. You can’t on your porch without seeing and smelling it. It is right in their eye view. When people that are 70 some years old and can’t sit on their porch when they are used to doing it, it isn’t right. They are paying for their garbage,” Hale concluded.

The next regular meeting of the Williamson City Council will be held Thursday, April 27 in Council Chambers at Williamson City Hall at 6 p.m.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_trash-can-clip-art-2-1-1.jpg

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.