TAS to hold auditions for Grease and Hairspray

Press Release

LOGAN – The Aracoma Story Inc. is holding auditions this week for two big musicals that will make up their “LIVE in the Park” summer season.

Auditions will be held for “Hairspray” and “Grease” on Friday, Feb. 24th from 3:30 pm til 6:30 pm and Saturday, Feb. 25th from 12:30 pm til 4:30 pm at West Logan Church of God.

Both shows will be under the direction of Bill France (director) and Robin Bunch Bailey (music director), the team that brought “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” to the park stage last summer.

Those auditioning are asked to prepare a one minute monologue and one minute of a song (from any show). Wear comfortable shoes in case you are asked to learn a portion of a dance. No experience is needed.

Hairspray is an award winning musical based in the 1960s. Hairspray was winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network… all without denting her ‘do!

Hairspray was a Broadway smash, has been performed all over the world, was a major motion picture and was recently featured as a live action performance on NBC.

This will mark the first time The Aracoma Story Inc. has presented the show on its stage. “Hairspray” will be presented June 8th thru 11th and June 15th through 18th (all shows start at 8:30 pm) at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park.

The casts in both shows primarily consists of teens and adults, however, there are a limited number of spots for younger children in “Hairspray.”

For more information on auditions and shows visit www.facebook.com/thearacomastory/.