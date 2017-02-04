Janet’s Appalachian Recipes

Sometimes I don’t want to fix a great big meal, just something simple. These sliders are perfect for those kind of days, full of flavor and cheesy goodness. They make a great meal, especially when the Grandchildren are visiting. I grew up with loose meat sandwiches, it was an inexpensive meal that went a long way to feed us. Mama was very thrifty and the things she would come up with to make with ground beef always amazed me. Her sloppy joes and loose meat sandwiches were always looked forward to, she would often change out ingredients to make it a little different for us from time to time. One thing is for sure, supper time was family time no matter what Mama cooked for us.

Loose Meat Cheeseburger Sliders

9 dinner rolls, sliced in half

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 C. chopped onion

1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper

10 oz. can diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained

1/4 C. chili sauce

1 T. yellow mustard

1 1/2 C. shredded cheddar cheese

3 T. butter, melted

1/4 tsp. sesame seeds

pinch of parsley

Brown the meat in a skillet, once almost cooked through add the onions and cook till tender, about 4-5 minutes. Drain off any grease from the pan. Stir in the salt and pepper and then add the tomatoes, chili sauce and mustard. Stir to combine well. Remove from the heat. Place the bottom portion of your buns in the bottom of 9×9 pan. Spread the meat mixture over the buns and top with the cheese. Put the tops on the buns. Stir together the butter, sesame seeds and parsley. Brush half the mixture over the top of the buns. Bake, uncovered in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove and brush with remaining butter before serving.

Janet Crow