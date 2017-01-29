Meredith Pinson becomes bride of Scott Browder in Autumn Ceremony

In a lovely late afternoon ceremony, Miss Meredith Anne Pinson, the daughter of Paul and Kathy Pinson of Fairview Addition in Williamson, became the bride of Scott Morris Browder, the son of Kenneth and Nina Browder of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. George Boothe of Williamson.

The wedding celebration was solemnized on the fifth of November at the Myers Park United Methodist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. The officiant of the ceremony and the blessing of the marriage was the Reverend Joe Hamby.

The bride was escorted to the alter, which was adorned with ivory and pastel peonies and English garden roses, by her father. She wore an ivory Flemish lace gown with a cathedral train and three quarter length sleeves. The cathedral veil was accented with the coordinating lace motif. Her cascading bouquet consisted of ivory peonies and English garden roses.

Mrs. Whitney Pinson Herwig of Alexandria, Virginia and the sister of the bride served as matron of honor. The other attendants were Mrs. Carrie Coulson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Doctor Susanna Kapourales Lambert of Charleston, West Virginia and Miss Theodora Kelly Trimble of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. They were identical gowns of light mocha silk and carried nosegay bouquets of varying shades of ivory and pastel roses.

Little Misses, Adeline Claire Browder and Lillian Grey Browder, the daughters of the groom, served as flower girls. They were attired in matching long dresses of ivory silk organza with coordinating floral headpieces.

Performing the duties of best man was the groom’s father, Kenneth Browder of Charlotte, North Carolina. The groomsmen were Matthew Duncan Browder, brother of the groom, Robert Joseph Cappleman, Robert Bryan Rockecharlie, Travis Daniel Tate of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jonathan Bernard Herwig, brother- in law of the bride, of Alexandria, Virginia. They were attired in traditional black tuxedos, bowties, cummerbunds, and white shirts. Their boutonnieres were miniature pastel roses.

The mother of the bride wore a formal dress of antique gold and had a petite single ivory rose bouquet. The mother of the groom was dressed in a silvery ice blue gown and jacket ensemble and had an ivory rose wristlet.

The reader was Elizabeth Anne Hinshaw of Charlotte, North Carolina, who recited Colossians 3:12 – 17.

The wedding music was performed by James R. Jones, organist, Brian Winegardner, trumpeter, and Kevin Proffit, tenor. Selections included “Canon in D” by Johann Pachelbel, “Trumpet Voluntary” by Jeremiah Clarke, “The Gift of Love” by Hal Hopson, “The Lord’s Prayer” by Alert Hay Malotte, and “Toccata” from Symphony No. 5 by Charles- Marie Widor.

The greeter and guest registrant was Elizabeth Wallace Browder of Charlotte, North Carolina, sister- in- law of the groom.

The reception and dinner were held at the elegant Myers Park County Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Robyn VanDyke was the photographer, and music was provided by Charlotte Sound Systems.

The menu consisted of assorted hours oeuvres, vegetables, cheeses, fruits, sliders of crab, portabella mushrooms, and barbeque, beef tenderloin, and a mashed potato bar. Situated in the center of the room was a multi-tiered ivory wedding cake with subtle ivory and pastel roses consisting of alternating layers of lemon, vanilla and almond.

The tables were covered with ivory cloths and multi shades of golden accents with arrangements of old-fashioned ivory peonies and light pink garden roses.

Three special highlights of the fun-filled evening included the traditional decorating of the statue in the Myers Park neighborhood. The figure announced the marriage of Meredith and Scott. During the reception, there was an appearance of the Carolina Panthers mascot, and concluding the event was a dramatic sparkler event for the departing bride and groom.

Other festivities included the rehearsal dinner Friday evening at the Myers Park County Club hosted by the parents of groom, and a brunch Sunday morning at Dean and Deluca given by the bride’s family.

The couple honeymooned on the Caribbean island of Anguilla. They are presently residing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new Mrs. Browner was a summa cum laude undergraduate of Wake Forest University in Winston- Salem, North Carolina, as well as a graduate of its law school, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honorary Society and Pi Beta Phi Social Sorority. She is an attorney with McGuire Woods in Charlotte.

The groom graduated from Elon University in Elon, North Carolina, and was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He is a real estate agent in Charlotte.

