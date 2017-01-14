Posted on by

Janet’s Appalachian Recipes


Janet Crow

Cabbage Casserole


If you enjoy eating cabbage rolls then you are really going to like this recipe. It’s like an unstuffed cabbage roll casserole crock pot style. Nothing beats a good cabbage roll, but they can take a good while to make. Using the crock pot makes this recipe so easy, just put everything in it and go on about your day till supper time.

I love using my crock pots, I even have one in our camper so I can make us up some brown beans and cornbread while still enjoying the great outdoors. There was a time that I procrastinated using the one crock pot I had at the time, I guess I just wasn’t familiar with all the things I could cook in it at the time. But, once I started putting it to use I quickly became rather attached to that crock pot and I use mine at least twice a week now a days.

Crock Pot Cabbage Casserole

1 lb. breakfast sausage, browned and drained

1 small head of cabbage, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 of a red bell pepper, chopped

1 large clove of garlic, minced

3/4 C. quick cooking rice, uncooked

14.5 oz. can italian style diced tomatoes with juice

2 1/2 C. chicken broth

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

salt to taste

Place all the ingredients in your crock pot, stir to combine, cover and cook on low for 4 1/2 hours or high for 2 1/2 hours.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Janet-Crow-CMYK-1.jpgJanet Crow

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_cabbage-casserole.jpgCabbage Casserole

