Janet’s Appalachian Recipes

If you enjoy eating cabbage rolls then you are really going to like this recipe. It’s like an unstuffed cabbage roll casserole crock pot style. Nothing beats a good cabbage roll, but they can take a good while to make. Using the crock pot makes this recipe so easy, just put everything in it and go on about your day till supper time.

I love using my crock pots, I even have one in our camper so I can make us up some brown beans and cornbread while still enjoying the great outdoors. There was a time that I procrastinated using the one crock pot I had at the time, I guess I just wasn’t familiar with all the things I could cook in it at the time. But, once I started putting it to use I quickly became rather attached to that crock pot and I use mine at least twice a week now a days.

Crock Pot Cabbage Casserole

1 lb. breakfast sausage, browned and drained

1 small head of cabbage, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 of a red bell pepper, chopped

1 large clove of garlic, minced

3/4 C. quick cooking rice, uncooked

14.5 oz. can italian style diced tomatoes with juice

2 1/2 C. chicken broth

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

salt to taste

Place all the ingredients in your crock pot, stir to combine, cover and cook on low for 4 1/2 hours or high for 2 1/2 hours.

