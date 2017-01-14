Janet’s Appalachian Recipes

If you enjoy eating cabbage rolls then you are really going to like this recipe. It’s like an unstuffed cabbage roll casserole crock pot style. Nothing beats a good cabbage roll, but they can take a good while to make. Using the crock pot makes this recipe so easy, just put everything in it and go on about your day till supper time.
I love using my crock pots, I even have one in our camper so I can make us up some brown beans and cornbread while still enjoying the great outdoors. There was a time that I procrastinated using the one crock pot I had at the time, I guess I just wasn’t familiar with all the things I could cook in it at the time. But, once I started putting it to use I quickly became rather attached to that crock pot and I use mine at least twice a week now a days.
Crock Pot Cabbage Casserole
1 lb. breakfast sausage, browned and drained
1 small head of cabbage, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 of a red bell pepper, chopped
1 large clove of garlic, minced
3/4 C. quick cooking rice, uncooked
14.5 oz. can italian style diced tomatoes with juice
2 1/2 C. chicken broth
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. ground turmeric
salt to taste
Place all the ingredients in your crock pot, stir to combine, cover and cook on low for 4 1/2 hours or high for 2 1/2 hours.