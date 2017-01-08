Vyas pursues plastic surgery training at Mayo Clinic

Submitted Article

Krishna Vyas, M.D., Ph.D., M.H.S., a graduate of Pikeville High School and the University of Kentucky, is pursuing residency training in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Few days are as important as Match Day, where thousands of medical students from across the country discover where they will be doing their residency training for the next several years.

It’s a moment of mixed emotions – anxiety, excitement, relief, and tears. This marks the unofficial end of medical school and the beginning of a career as a doctor. In 2016, 42,000 students across the nation vied for approximately 30,000 residency spots in specialties ranging from medicine to anesthesiology to neurosurgery.

Vyas matched in plastic surgery at the Mayo Clinic, a specialty that deals with repair, reconstruction, or replacement of physical defects of form or function involving the skin, musculoskeletal system, craniomaxillofacial structures, hand, extremities, breast and trunk, and genitalia. Mayo Clinic was recognized as the best hospital in the nation by the US News & World Report 2016-2017 rankings.

Vyas graduated summa cum laude and with honors with a bachelor’s of science in biology from the University of Kentucky in 2009, then went on to receive a master’s of health sciences degree in microbiology and immunology and international health from the Johns Hopkins University in 2010. Vyas completed his MD and PhD with honors at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in 2016.

His research focused on adipose-derived stem cells, fat grafting and breast reconstruction. Vyas has published over 90 manuscripts and book chapters and has presented research at several national and international conferences. In addition to serving as associate editor of a published stem cell book series, he also serves on the editorial board and as a reviewer for several journals. Vyas is a community leader and has been president of several organizations. He continues to mentor students on health careers and college, medical school and residency applications.

He plans to pursue an academic career focusing on research, education and patient care. His research interests include stem cell biology, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine as it relates to plastic and reconstructive surgery. Vyas is the son of urologist Dr. S. A. Vyas and Sandra Vyas of Forest Hills, Kentucky.