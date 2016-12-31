Janet’s Appalachian Recipes

Happy New Year everyone! I’m sure we all have our New Years Day superstitions, I know my family has a bunch of them. When it comes down to what we eat on New Years Day you can be sure there will be a big pot of collard greens on the table along side a bowl of black-eyed peas. The meat really depended on whose house we were visiting at the time, but for the most part it was always some sort of a beef roast. I still carry on many of my family’s superstitions and traditions on New Years Day and I’ve got a big sack full of collards in the fridge all ready for me to cook and some homemade hot pepper sauce to go with them.

New Years Day Collard Greens

2 large bunches fresh collards

2 1/2 C. water (more if necessary)

1 large smoked ham hock

2 T. bacon grease

1/4 C. diced onion

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. chicken base

salt and pepper to taste

Strip the collards from the stem and then in batches, roll them up and chop them and then wash them good. Place the collards in a large pot and add the water. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to med. low. Add in the ham hock, bacon grease, onion, pepper flakes and chicken base. Cover and cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour, depending on the texture you like you collards, stir occasionally and add a little more water if needed (you want some pot likker). Before serving, season to taste with salt and pepper, remove the ham hock and pick the meat off adding the meat back to the collards.

