Janet’s Appalachian Kitchen

Are y’all as ready as I am for Fall of the year to be here? This time of year puts me in the mood for all kinds of comfort food and this crock pot recipe is one of them. Growing up I watched my Grandmothers can food from the garden all Summer long and come Fall they put a lot of that food to use making soups, stews and so many more comforting dishes for the family.

I have many favorites, but this one happens to be one of my husbands favorite comfort foods. It really takes no time to put together and the crock pot does most all of the work. It’s a one pot meal and all that’s missing is a pone of cornbread to go with it.

Crock Pot Taters, Beans and Sausage

1 lb. smoked sausage, sliced

1 T. bacon grease

3 potatoes, quartered and chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1, 12 oz. bag frozen green beans

1 tsp. my house seasoning (equal parts garlic powder, onion powder and pepper…combine and store in an airtight container)

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

3 T. butter

Melt the bacon grease in a skillet and cook the sausage just until is has gotten color on it. Remove from the heat. Add the potatoes, onions and green beans to the crock pot. Add the house seasoning, paprika and butter over the beans. Add the sausage to the crock pot, I also put the drippings in mine from the pan, cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours.

