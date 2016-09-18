Meredith Pinson to wed Scott Browder November 5

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Emerson Pinson of Williamson are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Meredith Anne Pinson to Mr. Scott Morris Browder.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Browder of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The ceremony will be officiated by Reverend Joe Hamby at the Myers Park United Methodist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina at 4:00 p.m. November 5th.

Miss Pinson earned both her BA and JD degrees from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She is an attorney with the firm of McGuireWoods in Charlotte.

Mr. Browder is a graduate of Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. He is a real estate agent in Charlotte.

