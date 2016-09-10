By Janet Crow

Guest Columnist

I don’t get a sweet tooth that often, but when I do, I want something easy to make to satisfy it. I grew up with bread pudding being made from leftover biscuits from breakfast or supper. I had never even heard of it being made with cubed bread till much later in life. My Grandmothers bread pudding is the only one I had ever made, but when I had one made with the cubed bread and some fruit at a church potluck I knew I had found a new recipe for my family.

If you like cheesecake or blueberry danish, then you will really enjoy this recipe. It’s a combination of many flavors and is just delicious. I splurge and eat it right out of the oven with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream on it. Just a little extra to calm that sweet tooth craving.

For more family recipes, please follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/janetsappalachiankitchen.

Blueberry Cheesecake Bread Pudding:

8 C. cubed french bread

8 oz. cream cheese, room temp.

1/4 C. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 C. fresh or frozen blueberries

3 C. whole milk

4 large eggs

1/2 C. sugar

2 T. butter, melted

Lightly spray a 9×13 dish with cooking spray. In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, 1/4 C. sugar and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, 1/2 C. sugar and butter. Place half of the cubed bread in the bottom of your dish. Dollop spoonfuls of the cream cheese mixture all over the top of the bread. Top that with half of the blueberries. Add the remaining cubed bread and then top with the remaining berries. Pour the egg mixture all over the bread and then press down just a little with your hands. Cover with foil and place in the fridge for a minimum of 1 hour (overnight works also). When ready to cook, remove and allow to sit for 15 minutes then place it in a 350 degree oven, covered, for 35 minutes. Remove and uncover and return to the oven for 20 – 25 more minutes or until the center is set and the top is lightly golden. Keep refrigerated.

Janet Crow http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Janet-Crow-CMYK-1.jpg Janet Crow Courtesy Photo Blueberry cheesecake bread pudding. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blueberry-bread-pudding.jpg Courtesy Photo Blueberry cheesecake bread pudding.