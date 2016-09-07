Scarecrow Stroll planned for Williamson

Submitted Article

To help add visual interest and appeal to our community we wanted to try some different things to attract attention to Williamson. We expect this scarecrow stroll to be the first of many upcoming events to promote the warm, small town feel of Williamson.

Williamson area businesses and residents it’s time to put out your most creative scarecrows for the Williamson Scarecrow Stroll!

Here’s the info:

Create a unique scarecrow for your business or residence.

Give your scarecrow a name.

Start displaying your scarecrow on Sept. 9, 2016.

Official judging will be Sept. 26, 2016.

Winners will be announced Sept. 30, 2016.

We will have one winner for businesses, one for residential and a fan favorite winner.

We will be posting the locations and if you would like to vote for your favorite you can vote at the Coal House.

To ensure we don’t miss anyone we ask that you register for the contest and there is no cost! Just register so we can keep track of where the scarecrows are displayed.

Registration can be completed at the Coal House or online by emailing your name or business name, address, phone number and scarecrow name to: Chris Dotson at

[email protected] or Tonya Webb at [email protected]

Finally, the Williamson Farmers Market will be offering hay and fodder shocks beginning this weekend! If possible please check with these vendors first for those needs! Support the market while preparing for this event!

Don’t forget to post pictures to our event page and use #williamsonscarecrowstroll

We can’t wait to see what you come up with!