Book signing to be held by local writer

WILLIAMSON – Local author Gabriella Page will be hosting a book signing for her new book, In the Heart of a Holler Girl, Thursday May 11 at the Williamson Public Library from 11:30 to 2 p.m.

The book will feature artwork sketched by Tug Valley High School Senior, Elizabeth Adkins.

Page discussed the new book and related how her history is reflected in the novel. “I grew up in Maher, W.Va. as a coal miner’s daughter. I am the daughter of retired miner Steven Miller and mother renowned photographer Dora Miller. In the heart of holler girl allows u to follow me on a path of self-discovery and self-healing,” Page said.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_3356.jpg In order left to right is Gabriella Page, Elizabeth Adkins, and art teacher Greg Wireman. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_3391.jpg In order left to right is Gabriella Page, Elizabeth Adkins, and art teacher Greg Wireman.